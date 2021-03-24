Road Safety Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Road Safety Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. Road safety includes products, solutions and services used to maintain traffic discipline. Prevent traffic accidents. Products include traffic cameras, incident response and detection systems, and services include installation, maintenance and repair of these systems. All of these solutions help maintain traffic discipline and ensure commuter safety. The increasing demand for public security and road infrastructure improvements is expected to drive the road safety market in the coming years. The surge in traffic accidents and fatalities is driving the demand for traffic safety solutions.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Road Safety Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/road-safety-market/25141/

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Solution

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Incident Detection & Response

ANPR/ALPR

Others

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Company Profile

Jenoptik

Kapsch TrafficCom

Flir Systems, Inc.

IDEMIA

Sensys Gatso Group AB

VITRONIC

Redflex Holdings

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Road Safety Market

The market share of the global Road Safety Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Road Safety Market

Road Safety Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Road Safety Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Road Safety Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Road Safety Market Report

What was the Road Safety Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 11% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Road Safety Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company name: Orion Market Reports

Contact person: Mr. AnuragTiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404