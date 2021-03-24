Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The Asia-Pacific VDI market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The Asia-Pacific VDI industry is further estimated to reach nearly $6.0 billion in 2027. Small and medium businesses are perceived as the major driver of the growth of the economy and crucial enablers in socio-economic development. SMEs constitute the most significant percentage of the private sector in Asia-Pacific. Technological innovation can act as the driver towards SMEs enhancing the global economy. SMEs are noted to experience a gradual reception towards the adoption of ICT. It provides simple, scalable as well as readily available technological solutions and grants SMEs access to similar technologies utilized by large businesses devoid of high costs and risks. These are the major factors that are driving the growth of VDI services among SMEs in Asia-Pacific.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

Growing Demand for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative regions for the VDI market owing to the rising number of small enterprises and increasing digitization in emerging economies in the region. Digitalization is emerging economies such as India and China are further estimated to drive the growth of the market. VDI is a variation on the client-server computing model, sometimes referred to as server-based computing. Therefore, the increasing number of secured internet servers in these countries propel the demand for VDI. In these economies, small and large enterprises routinely use desktop virtualization systems to achieve business continuity and expansion. The VDI technology enables enterprises to save money, stretching the useful life of computing resources and increasing efficiency in provisioning infrastructure. These benefits of the VDI technology offers ample growth for the adoption of VDI by the small and medium enterprises in the region that further propel the market growth

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market

Market Coverage

The market number available – 2019-2027

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Deployment Type, By Industry

Regions Covered- Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Landscape- IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Dell Inc., Leostream Corp., Navisite Inc.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market

In July 2019, NaviSite partnership with Charter Communications, Inc., and Alert Logic, to enhance the availability of a fully integrated portfolio of Managed Threat Detection and Remediation services for enterprise cloud clients.

In November 2018, the company acquired FSLogixInc, to gain a next-generation app-provisioning platform that reduces the time, labor, and other resources required to support desktop and app virtualization. FSLogix technologies enable faster load times for non-persistent users accessing Outlook or OneDrive. The acquisition would enhance the portfolio that will further increase the revenue of the company in the VDI market.

Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market -Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-Premises

By Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment)

Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market – Segment by Region

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services

VMware Inc.

Dell Inc.

Leostream Corp.

Navisite Inc.

NTT Communication Corp.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404