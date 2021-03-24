Asia-Pacific RF Component Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The Asia-Pacific RF component market is anticipated to reach around $17.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market in the region is primarily captured by major economies that include India, China, Japan, and South Korea. China held the highest market share of 46.0% in the Asia-Pacific RF component market in 2019. Asia-Pacific region creates significant scope for the global RF components market, owing to the rising consumer electronic industries, increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, growing automotive sector, and increasing focus on military and space explorations. The advancement in consumer electronics, growing automotive sales, and the significant growth of major emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea will further boost the demand for the RF component market.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Asia-Pacific RF Component Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-rf-component-market

China to lead the Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Components Market

International Trade Union Federation (ITUF) estimates that China is the largest producer of the world’s electronic and electronic components across the globe. The abundance of economic labor has made the country an attractive destination for investment considering the low-cost labor, improved infrastructure, and so forth. As a result, the manufactured products constitute a significant share of the country’s trade. A substantial amount of China’s imports is comprised of parts and components that are assembled into finished products, such as consumer electronic products and computers, and then exported. Owing to these facts, the nation is expected to share the largest market share of RF components in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Asia-Pacific RF Component Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-rf-component-market

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Market Coverage

The Market Number Available – 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

Forecast Period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Application

Competitive Landscape- Toshiba Corp., Sanmina Corp., Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Skyworks Solutions Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., TDK Corp.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

In July 2019, Fujitsu Ltd. announced the supply of a complete set of 5G base station products to NTT DOCOMO for commercial 5G services, via a proprietary software design from the company using software-defined radio technology. This enables to quickly deploy 5G networks faster and at low costs enabling the company to gain significant market share.

In February 2018, TDK Corp. with Qualcomm formed a joint venture RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to deliver RF modules and filters for various applications in automotive, IoT, drones, and electronics.

Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market-Segmentation

By Product Type

Antenna Switches

Filters

Amplifiers

Duplexer

Others (Modulators)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Defense

IT & Telecom

Company Profiles

Amphenol Corp.

API Technologies Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sanmina Corp.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

TDK Corp.

ETL Systems Ltd

Qorvo, Inc

Toshiba Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-rf-component-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404