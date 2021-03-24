Risk Analytics Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Risk Analytics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 12% during 2021-2027. Risk analytics mainly assist companies in determining the presence of risk across different business functions. It assists companies in accurately defining, recognising, and managing risk. The demand for risk analytics is expected to grow across all business processes. New innovations in risk analytics are transforming and strengthening the market.A new advancement, such as real-time risk analytics, is a more sophisticated version of traditional risk analytics techniques. A real time risk analytics solution processes, examines, and calculates risk in real time. There are many ways in which banks and other financial institutions use analytics to help mitigate and manage risk.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Component
- Software
- Extract, Transform and Load Tools
- Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools
- Scorecard and Visualization Tools
- Risk Calculation Engines
- GRC Software
- Others
By Service:
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Deployment
- On-Demand
- On-Premise
By Vertical
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Retail
- IT & Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Government
Company Profile
- Accenture PLC
- BRIDGEi2i
- Capgemini SE
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
- IBM Corporation
- Moody’s Analytics Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Risk Analytics Market
- The market share of the global Risk Analytics Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Risk Analytics Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Risk Analytics Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Risk Analytics Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Risk Analytics Market Report
- What was the Risk Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 12% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Risk Analytics Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
