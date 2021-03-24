Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). China is estimated to be the dominating country in the Asia-Pacific data backup and recovery market with an overall market share of 35% contributing and is estimated to reach around $2 billion in 2027. The reason behind China being dominating is the increasing adoption of cloud-based data backup and recovery solutions coupled with increasing enterprise data in the country. Furthermore, India is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the data backup and recovery market, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Data Backup and Recovery Market

Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative regions for the data and recovery market owing to the rising adoption of data backups and recovery software for commercial applications in the region. The data backup and recovery market in Asia-Pacific is mainly driven by the contribution of major countries such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Digitalization is emerging economies such as India and China is further estimated to drive the growth of the market. In large and medium enterprises, there are various data center workloads, such as file share, file system, operating system, hypervisor, database, email, content management, CRM, ERP, and collaboration application data. These workloads are largely on-premises; however, protecting software as a service (SaaS) applications and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) are becoming increasingly important that is further raising the demand for data backup and recovery solutions in the region.

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market

Market Coverage

The market number available – 2019-2027

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Deployment and By Application

Regions Covered- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Landscape- Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market

In August 2018, Amazon Web Services and DXC Technology, an American multinational company offering IT solutions, announced a multi-year global agreement to build a new multi-billion-dollar DXC – AWS Integrated Practice that will deliver IT migration, application transformation, and business innovation to global Fortune 1000 clients.

In April 2019, Dell EMC had launched its next-generation midrange platform, Unity XT to improve its data reduction capability. Additionally, the Dell EMC has launched a new backup appliance dubbed PowerProtect X400, which comes with a new PowerProtect Software Platform. This innovation is expected to make a significant contribution to Dell EMC in the backup and data recovery market to a large extent.

Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market -Segmentation

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application

Media Storage

Email Storage

Application Storage

Asia-Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market– Segment by Region

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Aster Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd.

