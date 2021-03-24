RFID Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The RFID Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 8% during 2021-2027. RFID stands for radio frequency identification and it is a technique in which digital data embedded in RFID or smart tags can be identified via radio waves. RFID is similar to barcode and the machine which stores the information in the database detects the tags. It has many benefits over the previous barcode tracking system. RFID can be read outside of the direct view without using any optical scanner. Increasing government policies for implementation of the system and enhanced safety and authentication process with the help of RFID is boosting the growth of the RFID market.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product Type

Tags

Readers

Software and Services

By Frequency

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-high Frequency (UHF)

By Application

Agriculture

Commercial

Transportation

Healthcare

Logistics & Supply Chain

Aerospace

Defense

Retail

Security and Access Control

Sports

Animal Tracking

Ticketing

By Form Factor

Card

Implant

Key Fob

Label

Paper Ticket

Band

Others

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

Company Profile

Alien Technology Corporation

IDTRONIC GmbH

Zebra Technologies

Variuscard GmbH

Avery Dennison

NXP Semi Conductors

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global RFID Market

The market share of the global RFID Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global RFID Market

RFID Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global RFID Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the RFID Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by RFID Market Report

What was the RFID Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 8% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the RFID Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

