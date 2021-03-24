Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. The sourcing and procurement process is designed to evaluate and engage suppliers to acquire goods and services. This includes processes such as outsourcing, insourcing, global sourcing and strategic sourcing. The retail industry is expanding and is rapidly moving toward automated, industrialized cloud-based solutions for consumer retention and enhancing the consumer experience. In addition, the retail industry is focusing on adopting cloud and mobile technologies in sourcing and procurement activities to increase sales and business in order to establish a position in the global market.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Service
- Implementation
- Training and support
- Consulting
By Solution
- Strategic sourcing
- Supplier management
- Contract management
- Procure-to-pay
- Spend analysis
By User Type
- Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
- Large Enterprise
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Company Profile
- Kinaxis
- Proactis Holdings Plc.
- Coupa Software
- HighJump Software
- Basware Corporation
- SAP SE
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market
- The market share of the global Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Report
- What was the Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 11% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
