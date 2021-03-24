Retail Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Retail Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 9% during 2021-2027. Retail automation solutions provide a number of advantages, including accuracy, low cost, speed and high performance, primarily in the retail sector. This is a key factor driving the growth of the retail automation market. The implementation of automated solutions in the retail industry is a major factor driving the growth of the retail automation market.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Implementation

In-store

Warehouse

By Type

Point-of-Sale (POS)

Barcode & RFID

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

Camera

Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Others

By End-User

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

Company Profile

Datalogic S.p.A.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Fiserv, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

KUKA AG

NCR Corporation

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Retail Automation Market

The market share of the global Retail Automation Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Retail Automation Market

Retail Automation Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Retail Automation Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Retail Automation Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Retail Automation Market Report

What was the Retail Automation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 9% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Retail Automation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

