e-KYC Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

E-KYC MARKET is predicted to augment at a CAGR of over 22% during the assessment period from 2020 to 2027.

The enormous financial losses caused by cyber-attacks in the BFSI sector will expand the scope of the e-KYC industry during the forecast period. Obviously, e-KYC has had success in some countries, such as Estonia and India, which have created eIDs and Uids or Aadhar IDs for their citizens.

Key players profiled in the report include Jumio Corporation, 63 moons technologies limited, GIEOM Business Solutions, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Wipro Technologies, Pegasystems Inc., Onfido, EverCompliant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IDnow GmbH, and Panamax Inc.

e-KYC Market: By End User Segment Analysis

Banks

Financial Institutions

E-payment Service Providers

Telecom Companies

Government Entities

Insurance Companies



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global e-KYC industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by e-KYC Market Report



1. What was the e-KYC Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of e-KYC Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the e-KYC Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global e-KYC market.

• The market share of the global e-KYC market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global e-KYC market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global e-KYC market.





