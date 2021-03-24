Search and Rescue Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The search and rescue equipment market are expected to promise high growth in recent years as the demand for combat SAR equipment in the automotive and process industry markets increases. The growing demand for applications including combat and urban is expected to drive the growth of the search and rescue equipment market. This market has witnessed major developments by Elbit Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo S.p.A and other leading companies focused on organic and inorganic growth strategies. Developing countries, including Asia Pacific and the Middle East, have been one of the potential markets with high growth rates in some major economies.
Companies Includes
- Thales Group
- Honeywell
- General Dynamics
- Garmin Ltd.
- Raytheon Company
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Rockwell Collins
- FLIR Systems
- Textron Systems
- Cubic Corporation
- Elbit Systems
- Teikoku Sen-i
- ACR Electronics
- GENETECH Group
- Airborne Systems Limited
- CMC Rescue
Search and Rescue Equipment Market Key Segments:
By Application
- Combat SAR
- Urban SAR Industrial
By Equipment
- Rescue Equipment
- Search Equipment
- Communication Equipment
- Technical Equipment
- Medical Equipment
- Logistics Equipment
- Planning Equipment
By Platform
- Airborne
- Marine
- Ground-Based
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Search and Rescue Equipment Market.
- The market share of the Search and Rescue Equipment Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Search and Rescue Equipment Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Search and Rescue Equipment Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Search and Rescue Equipment Market Report
- What was the Search and Rescue Equipment Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Search and Rescue Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Search and Rescue Equipment Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
