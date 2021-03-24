E-Invoicing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

E-Invoicing Market has the potential to grow by USD 15.49 billion during 2021-2027, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28%.

Research has had a neutral impact on the market growth in and after the COVID-19 era. The convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems is driving the growth of the e-invoice market, although factors such as cyber-attack threats and data privacy can hinder the market growth.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global E-Invoicing Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/e-invoicing-market/49604/

Market Segmentation

E-invoicing Market – By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

E-invoicing Market – By End-user

B2B

B2C

Others



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global E-Invoicing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by E-Invoicing Market Report



1. What was the E-Invoicing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of E-Invoicing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the E-Invoicing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global E-Invoicing market.

• The market share of the global E-Invoicing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global E-Invoicing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global E-Invoicing market.







About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404