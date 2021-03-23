Airway Stent Lung Stent Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

The airway stent/lung stent market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% attributed to the increasing adoption of bronchial stents in the treatment of lung cancer and other chronic respiratory diseases. The airway invasion is common in the patient diagnosed with lung cancer. These patients may develop stridor, intractable cough, post obstructive, dyspnea, hemorrhage, pneumonia and intractable cough due to tracheobronchial tumor extension. The optimal management of patients with airway obstruction such as photodynamic therapy, airway stenting, radiotherapy, laser therapy, and cryotherapy, can be done with or without the guidance of bronchoscopy. Airway stent is achieving durable airway patency that results in the length of life span in patients with lung cancer and improvement of quality.

The tracheobronchial stent is a device utilized to fragment narrowed airway open. The narrowed airway results from lung cancer, infections, abnormal granulation tissue, metastatic cancer, lymphoma, and tuberculosis. The advantages of tracheobronchial stents include rigidity, the body of the stent enables resist compression from the airway tissue and allow airways to remain open and keep the lung from becoming cracked which is driving the growth of tracheobronchial stents market. It is used in the palliation of lung cancer to maintain patency of reopened airway to secure extrinsically compressed central airway. Airway stent placement is a treatment option with not for isolation of bleeding source but for the maintenance of the airway.

Airway obstruction owing to lung cancer from non-bronchial can produce distressing breathlessness and life-threatening for acute presenting symptoms of diseases or when occurred after other treatments. Expandable metallic stents are used successfully to relieve airway obstruction in patients. Malignant airway obstructions are common in lung patients and it is utilized to preserve airway in malignant airway obstruction. Hemoptysis is managed by different methods such as bronchoscopy intervention, surgery, endobronchial tamponade, embolization, and conservative treatment. Thus, the factors include the rising prevalence of lung cancer, increasing the aging population, rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases and rising healthcare industry is propelling the growth of the airway stent/lung stent market.

Global Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market- Segmentation

By Type

Tracheobronchial Stents

Laryngeal stents

By Material

Metallic Stents

Silicone Stents

Hybrid Stents

By End-User

Hospitals

Free-Standing Clinics/Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

