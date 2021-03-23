Airport Security Systems Market 2019 Impressive Industry Growth Report 2025

The airport security systems market is growing at a CAGR of 8.4% owing to its demand for better surveillance. New surveillance technologies are addressing airport security management to enable to streamline operations and to operate stronger security programs. New and improved surveillance technologies that include HD panoramic cameras, highly specialized video analytics and powerful open platform video management systems are the enhanced network surveillance solutions for the facilities of airport and aviation. IP surveillance technology and innovation in video analytics are aiding to increase airport security to the next level. Thus, such factors have anticipated the growth of the airport security market.

The different benefits of IP based video surveillance for airport terminals such as combat terrorism offer real-time surveillance to multiple departments, advanced video analytics, flexibility and scalability, digital storage and remote access. In June 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) resolution 753 came into effect that requires member airlines to screen baggage at the time of aircraft loading. These policies enhanced the industry to implement effective security systems for managing passengers and goods. Such airport security initiatives are fueling the growth of the airport security systems market during the forecast period.

Airports deal with perimeter security through varied technologies such as infrared long-range cameras, advanced security fences, and video cameras. There is a large range of various system which is utilized to integrate within airport security such as fire detection system, perimeter detection system and access control system that all are related to safety and security and tied into the surveillance system. Network surveillance technology is for the airport perimeter and airfield and it has various applications in the terminal such as check-in and passport control, providing early warning and facial recognition is becoming a critical component of passenger security.

Recent Activity

In December 2018, Denver International Airport has entered into a partnership with Transportation Security Administration that announced to implement Enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (EAIT) for security screening. The new equipment has improved detection capabilities which enhance security.

In July 2019, United Airlines has entered into a new partnership with CLEAR, introduced that it purchase stakes in clear biometrics screening company and signed an agreement for installing screening kiosks at Chicago O hare, Houston International, and Newark Liberty airports.

Current Market Trends Covered In the Report

The growing airport constructions and investments into airport infrastructure are fuel the growth of the airport security systems market.

High installation and maintenance costs of security solutions are the factor that hampers the growth of this market.

The trend of digitization of airports will have opportunities for the key market players in the market over the forecast period.

Global Airport Security Systems Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Perimeter Security

Cyber Security

Surveillance

Screening

Access Control

By Airport Type

Greenfield

Brownfield

Global Airport Security Systems Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

American Science & Engineering, Inc. (An OSI Systems Company)

Autoclear, LLC

C.E.I.A. SpA

Covenant Aviation Security, LLC

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems, Ltd.

Fisher Research Laboratory (A First Texas Products Company)

FLIR Systems, Inc.

G4S PLC

Hart International Solutions

