Retail Analytics Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Retail Analytics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 19% during 2021-2027. The retail analytics market is a subset of the big data analytics market. Retail analytics supports information collection and data evaluation across the entire value chain. Focused primarily on the retail sector, retail analytics solutions enable retailers to understand and respond to changing customer experiences. Retail analytics also improves business by identifying product and channel preferences, understanding inventory demand in real time, and providing consumers with new and faster ways to serve them in a better way, making operations more flexible and efficient.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By component:

Solutions

Services

By application:

Merchandising analysis

Pricing analysis

Customer analytics

Promotional analysis and planning

Yield analysis

Inventory analysis

Others (order management, transportation management, assortment and cluster planning, and real-estate planning)

By end user:

Offline

Online

By business function:

Finance

Marketing and sales

Human Resources

Operations

Company Profile

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Alteryx Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

Retail Next Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Retail Analytics Market

The market share of the global Retail Analytics Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Retail Analytics Market

Retail Analytics Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Retail Analytics Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Retail Analytics Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Retail Analytics Market Report

What was the Retail Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 19% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Retail Analytics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

