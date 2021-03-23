Asia-Pacific Medical Robotics Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific medical robotics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for medical robotics in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure of the country, backed by the rising spending of the government on the integration of technologically advanced equipment and systems in the healthcare sector across the emerging economies of the region, such as India and China. Moreover, the rising medical tourism in India, Singapore, and Malaysia, is further contributing to the rise in the deployment rate of medical robots in the respective countries of the region.

In 2016, Beijing United Family Hospital and the Peking University Cancer Hospital have partnered to initiate the minimally invasive surgery center, featuring da Vinci robotic surgeries for the large population base of China. It is designed to support alleviate the surgeons hand tremor and enables to perform precise procedure. The opening of this center enables expanding the use of minimally invasive surgeries in China and stimulates the market growth. In addition, according to Da Vinci Surgical Robot International Training Center, more than 40,000 procedures were performed by surgical robots in China by Feb 2017, since the introduction of such instruments in China in 2006.

Asia-Pacific Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Robotic Systems

Rehabilitative Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Others (Neuromate surgical system)

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Accuray Inc.

Auris Health, Inc.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

Global Medical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medrobotics Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Microbot Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

