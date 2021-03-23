European eHealth Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The European eHealth market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 10.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for eHealth in Europe is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. The government of the respective countries in Europe is promoting advanced technologies in the healthcare industry. The 2018 Commission Communication on the Transformation of Digital Health and Care aims to enhance the digital solutions in the healthcare sector. The three pillars of this Communication are-

A Full Report of European eHealth Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-ehealth-market

Secure data access and sharing includes the designing and development of eHealth Digital Service Infrastructure to improve and offer facilities regarding the e-prescriptions to be exchanged between healthcare providers. The EU is significantly aiming in deploying these facilities across cross border by 2025, with first exchanges started in 2019.

Connecting and sharing health data for research, faster diagnosis and improved health intends to regulate the digital healthcare solutions and support medical research and improve diagnosis, treatment of diseases in the region.

Strengthening citizen empowerment and individual care through digital services will manage chronic conditions and innovate healthcare models with mHealth and telehealth solutions.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-ehealth-market

European eHealth Market – Segmentation

By Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Telemedicine

Health Information System (HIS/HIE)

mHealth

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Others (e-Prescribing and Laboratory Information System)

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Consumers

Others (Pharmacies)

European eHealth Market – Segmentation

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Elsevier B.V.

Epic Systems Corp.

Ergotron, Inc.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-ehealth-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404