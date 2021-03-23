Asia-Pacific eHealth Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Asia-Pacific eHealth market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 10.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The major factors driving the market growth in the region includes the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a huge patient base of chronic diseases, such as CVD and cancer. The rise in demand for early diagnosis services, and penetration of IT companies in the region will further boost the market growth in Asia-Pacific. To improve the efficiency of EHRs, China is going to develop Regional Healthcare Information Networks. It will allow communities to share information via central data centers. This addition of EHRs in region will grow the market in near future.

The eHealth integrated with AI serves as an opportunity in developing nations, as it speeds up the diagnosis and automating elements of care delivery. However, there are some challenges for the adoption of AI technology in the healthcare system of the Asia-Pacific region. One of the major challenges is the shortage of skills; though there is a much-needed relief to the shortages of doctors with AI, it increases the demand for another human capital such as the need for medical professionals trained in AI and data science to interpret healthcare data. This challenge can be overcome by investing in these specialist skillsets for medical education and training for having future-proof healthcare systems in the region.

Asia-Pacific eHealth Market – Segmentation

By Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Telemedicine

Health Information System (HIS/HIE)

mHealth

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Others (e-Prescribing and Laboratory Information System)

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Consumers

Others (Pharmacies)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

AliveCor Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Elsevier B.V.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

