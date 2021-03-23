Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Growth, Size, Share and Industry Report to 2019-2025

The abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing utilization of endovascular repair treatment is a major factor to boost the growth of the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market. It offers a safer treatment option for patients with advanced age, cardiac condition, and renal dysfunction. The successful endovascular repair of AAA depends on the factors that include familiarity with the techniques, procedure-specific complications, and choice of the correct endoprosthesis. Vascular anatomy is segmented more technically into pelvic perfusion, iliac morphology, aortic neck, and aortic aneurysm. Additionally, the aortic neck is the most common factor to affect EVAR (Endovascular Aneurysm Repair) appropriateness. Endovascular repair along with abdominal stent graft devices is utilized to treat infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysm with associated iliac artery aneurysm.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market : https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/abdominal-aortic-aneurysm-aaa-repair-devices-market

Endovascular aortic devices are developed to allow perfusion into specific aortic branches that depend on the level of repairs such as the renal artery and iliac artery. These advanced minimally invasive devices provide endovascular management of juxtarenal, potential suprarenal aneurysms and preservation of hypogastric flow. The new form of treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysm includes endovascular stent grafting and endovascular aneurysm repair that is less invasive than open surgery. The utilization of endovascular stent grafting is used to reinforce the wall of the aorta. It enables the damaged area from rupturing. Thus, with the advanced technology in endovascular repair, the demand for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market is rapidly growing during the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Browse for Full Report Description at : https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/abdominal-aortic-aneurysm-aaa-repair-devices-market

Recent Activities

In April 2018, Vascutek and Bolton medical in Japan have merged into single business to grow its presence in the aortic and vascular implant market and it aims to become recognized for its focus on individualized treatment which provides clinicians more options.

In April 2018, MicroPort Corp. acquired Lombard Medical technologies; Microport has associated with Lombard with its two stent graft technologies such as Aorfix and Altura. It is a medical solution provider has major medical discipline such as interventional radiology, endocrine management, surgical management, orthopedics, and electrophysiology.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Report

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region encouraging the development of new variants in the market

Latin America is expected to have growth potential in the market owing to unrequited medical assistance in the treatment of an aneurysm.

Partnership and novel product launches were identified as a measure to capture the market share in an abdominal aortic aneurysm repair device.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Endovascular Stent Graft

Synthetic Stent Graft

Catheter

By Site

Infrarenal AAA

Suprarenal AAA

Pararenal AAA

By Treatment

Open Surgery

Endo Vascular Repair

Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Abbott laboratories, Inc.

Aran Biomedical

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomedica

C. R. Bard, Inc. (A Becton Dickinson Company)

Cardiatis S.A.

Cordis Corp. (A Cardinal Health Company)

Cook Medical, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Endologix, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Microport Scientific Corp.

Terumo Corp.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/abdominal-aortic-aneurysm-aaa-repair-devices-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research