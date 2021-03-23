Remote Towers Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Remote Towers Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 32% during 2021-2027. The remote tower is an advanced cost-effective concept where air traffic services (ATS) are performed at a location other than the airport. Remote towers use air and ground-based features to ensure safe, economical and efficient air traffic management. The complete remote tower system consists of airport equipment, remote tower modules and network solutions. The technology used in remote towers includes several parameters such as high-definition cameras, surveillance, and weather sensors to provide tower staff with additional information compared to traditional towers.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By application

Communication

Information & Control

Flight Data Handling

Surveillance

Visualization

By System Type

Airport Equipment

Remote Tower Modules

Network Solutions

By Operation Type

Single

Multiple (simultaneous, sequential)

Contingency

Company Profile

Frequentis Group

Harris Corporation

Indra Navia AS

Leonardo S.P.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Remote Towers Market

The market share of the global Remote Towers Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Remote Towers Market

Remote Towers Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Remote Towers Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Remote Towers Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Remote Towers Market Report

What was the Remote Towers Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 32% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Remote Towers Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

