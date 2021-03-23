Global Candy Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global candy market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Candy has gained significant popularity across the globe as a sweet treat. Consumption of candy at a moderate level is associated with various health effects. For instance, candies are made-up of sugar, and consumption of sugar makes people persevere longer and keeps them focused. As per some researches, consuming candy before starting any form of the job will aid the consumer in the last longer. Similarly, the chewing gum; a type of soft chewable candy available in various flavors is experiencing wide popularity since the last few decades. Chewing gum increases serotonin levels hence it can aid in improving mood, reducing stress, increasing mental focus, and even block pain. The aforementioned health benefits are expected to influence the growth of the candy market during the forecast year.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/candy-market

Furthermore, candy manufacturers are getting innovative with their product offering to engage more consumers. For instance, The Hershey company offers personalized themed birth announcement candy bar wrappers. These candy bars are custom party flavored that matches the theme or color of the celebration. Such innovative offerings are expected to impact the candy market during the forecast period.

A Full Report of Global Candy Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/candy-market

Global Candy Market Report Segment

By Type

Hard-Boiled Candies

Pastilles, Gums, Jellies, and Chews

Toffees

Lollipop, Twist & Stick candy

Others

By Flavor

Caramel

Chocolate

Mint

Coffee

Fruits

Other

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

Global Candy Market Report Segment

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/candy-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404