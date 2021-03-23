UK Smart Manufacturing Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

UK smart manufacturing market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for smart manufacturing in UK is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising focus of the companies towards the deployment of smart manufacturing technologies in the factories, which is further supported by the government funding for the same. In September 2020, the Government of UK announced the funding of around $389 million (£300 million) for boosting the manufacturing sector of the country.

To Request a Sample of our Report on UK Smart Manufacturing Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/uk-smart-manufacturing-market

Though the Manufacturing Made Smarter Challenge, the Government of UK have planned to invest around $190 million to support companies introducing smart manufacturing technologies that can accelerate manufacturing productivity, create jobs, and assist in reaching new customers. This challenge will further support the deployment of smart manufacturing technologies in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition, it is expected to create national network of innovation hub in UK, allowing businesses to meet, discuss, share, and deploy advice to accelerate growth of manufacturing sector in the country. Therefore, through such government funding and initiatives/programmes, the market for smart manufacturing is expected to rise in UK during the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of UK Smart Manufacturing Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/uk-smart-manufacturing-market

UK Smart Manufacturing Market – Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By Technology

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Machine Vision

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others (3D Printing)

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Chemical and Metals and Mining)

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Wipro Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/uk-smart-manufacturing-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404