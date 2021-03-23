Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Global ovarian cancer drugs market is growing significantly at a CAGR of 13.8%, during the forecast period. Ovarian cancer drugs are being widely used in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of ovarian cancer that contributes to the growth of the market. Chemotherapy, after surgery, is recommended for most cases of ovarian cancer, as it kills cancerous cells. In some cases, chemotherapy may be recommended before surgery. Albumin-bound paclitaxel, Altretamine, Capecitabine, Cyclophosphamide, and others are the chemotherapy drugs that are used in the treatment of ovarian cancer. These chemotherapy drugs offer substantial opportunity in the treatment of the ovarian cancer; thus, contributing significantly in the growth of the market.

Drug development and pipeline product

Continuous innovation in drug development and technological advancement in different therapies, such as immunotherapy and chemotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the global ovarian cancer market. Immunotherapy has less toxicity than chemotherapy which makes it more suitable for the elderly population, along with this, it shows a rapid and sustained response as compared to chemotherapy. The research institutes present in the market are focused on developing innovative treatment solutions for ovarian cancer. For instance, the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) has dedicated more than $21 million in grant funding to discover and develop effective immunotherapies to treat ovarian cancer.

Growing market opportunities in emerging economies

The consistent demand for improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, such as India and China, is encouraging the development and adoption of innovative cancer treatment technologies, such as immunotherapy and hormonal therapy. One of the major factors that enhance infrastructure in any region or economy is an investment made by foreign bodies. Many institutional investors are interested in gaining exposure to these emerging economies across healthcare sector. For instance, Abraaj Group, a UAE-based private equity firm is investing around $1 billion in healthcare facilities across the emerging economies of Asia and Africa. Many emerging economies are working to improve their healthcare infrastructure by importing technologically advanced products and other laboratory devices from other countries.

Growing prevalence of Ovarian cancer

Global ovarian cancer drugs market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer across the globe. Ovarian cancer is the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly prevailing cancer among all cancer type, as per the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF). Moreover, in 2018, there were nearly 300,000 new cases of ovarian cancer registered across the globe. The rising incidence of ovarian cancer across the developed and emerging countries, are contributing to the growth of the market as there is an increasing demand for treatment drugs for ovarian cancer.

Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market- Segmentation

By Drug Class

PARP Inhibitors

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others (Hormonal Therapy)

Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Exelixis, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

