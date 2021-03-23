North American Smart Manufacturing Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The North American smart manufacturing market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the continuous adoption of automation in the manufacturing industry, to cater the increasing production demands from the region. The smart manufacturing market is classified on the basis of component, technology, and end-use industry. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software & services. Based on technology, the market is segmented into PLC, SCADA, machine vision, DCS, PLM, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market is segregated into healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, food & beverages, and others. Among these end-use industries, the automobile industry is contributing significantly in the market growth. This growth is attributed to the significant adoption of automation in automotive industry, which is considerably transforming research, design and manufacturing processes in the industry.

North America’s smart manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of countries, the US and Canada. The US held the largest market value, around 90.0%, in the North American smart manufacturing market due to ongoing research activities related to different types of smart manufacturing to improve manufacturing facilities in the country. Furthermore, the country has the presence of some of the leading market players, such as ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., contributes to the significant growth in the smart manufacturing in the US. However, Canada is expected to project a considerable CAGR in the North American smart manufacturing market during the forecast period.

North American Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By Technology

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Machine Vision

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others (3D Printing)

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Chemical and Metals and Mining)

Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Wipro Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

