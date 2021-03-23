European Smart Manufacturing Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

European smart manufacturing market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 11.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for smart manufacturing in European is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising focus of the government towards one of the largest contributing sectors of the GDP, the manufacturing sector. As per the European Commission, the manufacturing sector contributes to around 16.0% of Europe’s GDP. The manufacturing sector is considered as the strong asset of the European economy, accounts for around 33 million jobs and 2 million enterprises. Therefore, the competitiveness of the country significantly depends on the manufacturing sector, which can be enhanced with the integration of advanced ICT technologies, as per the European Commission.

The European Union’s research and innovation programme horizon 2020 has several projects financed by Factories of the Future Public-Private Partnership, covering ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SME’s, Digital Automation, Simulation and Analytics Technologies, and Process Optimization of Manufacturing Assets. Along with this, the Rethink! Smart Manufacturing Europe 2020 summit was held in June 2020, focused on the plant managers and production executives regarding the discussion of the smart factories, factory automation, advanced production strategies, predictive maintenance, robotics, Industry 4.0 and Workforce 4.0, and others. Therefore, through such projects/events the market for smart manufacturing is expected to rise, especially in developed and emerging nations of the region, such as UK and Germany.

European Smart Manufacturing Market – Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By Technology

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Machine Vision

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others (3D Printing)

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Chemical and Metals and Mining)

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Wipro Ltd.

