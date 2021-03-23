Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific smart manufacturing market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for smart manufacturing in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising industrialization and manufacturing sector across the emerging nations of the region, such as India and China. The government of these respective countries have launched initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Made in China 2025’, which is supporting the local manufacturing hub, including the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region. Therefore, with the growth of the manufacturing sector, the demand for smart manufacturing technologies is expected to rise in the region during the forecast period.

Moreover, China is considered as an electronics innovation hub and has a huge expertise in the production of electronics, including the computer hardware and smart sensors. Therefore, with the presence of such a large number of local manufacturers of the electronic components used in the deployment of smart manufacturing technologies, the installation rate is high in the country. There are various start-ups in China that are engaged in the manufacturing of IoT and AI devices, creating prototypes and marketing the products at a low-cost. Therefore, the market for smart manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific is primarily driven by China, followed by Japan and India.

Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Market – Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By Technology

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Machine Vision

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others (3D Printing)

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Chemical and Metals and Mining)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Wipro Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

