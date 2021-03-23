Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The global peptic ulcer testing market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the global peptic ulcer testing market is attributed to the development of advanced and new testing techniques such as Elisa tests, urea breath tests, stool tests, and other tests. New testing technique development is the core strength of major market players to have a competitive edge over their competitors. Moreover, as R&D for product development requires a huge capital expenditure the key players are rapidly adopting growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships to strengthen their revenue by increasing their market presence.

In June 2018, Meridian Bioscience Inc. launched Analyte Specific Reagent product range. The primary ASR products include a primer set and probes set for the detection of H. pylori and the target sequence associated with Clarithromycin-resistant H. pylori strains. Furthermore, in February 2017, Kibion launched Kibion Dynamic, an instrument based on the IRIS technology which is used for the quantitative diagnosis of breath tests. The kibion Dynamic employs detectors of a non-radioactive isotope based on infra-red technology. Kibion Dynamic along with Diabact UBT offers an end-to-end solution for the diagnosis of H. Pylori that is implicated in the peptic ulcer. The launch of these advanced and new testing techniques is anticipated to fuel the growth of global peptic ulcer testing market.

Moreover, companies are adopting strategic growth activities to expand the reach of their products. For instance, in June 2018, DiaSorin Inc. and Meridian Bioscience, Inc. had entered into a strategic collaboration to sell the DiaSorin’s FDA-cleared Helicobacter pylori stool antigen test for the detection of H. Pylori to make use of it on its automated LIASON platform under the brand name of Meridian across the globe. Besides, The Biohit healthcare had signed a distribution agreement with Accumed, an Irish pharmaceutical company that supplies diagnostic tests to the healthcare market of Northern and Southern Ireland. This agreement was signed by Biohit to increase its customer base in Ireland. These activities are further anticipated to drive the growth of the global peptic ulcer testing market.

Current market Trends covered in the Market Report

The sustained rise in the incidence of the infectious disease turns to a focus on frequent testing.

Rapid tests- offering faster testing for H. Pylori Infection.

Urea Breath Test is a highly preferred non-invasive test.

There exist a difference in the accuracy of a diagnostic test in the adults and the children.

Urease test is a highly potential invasive test for H. Pylori Detection

North America held a major market share in terms of revenue generation.

Companies are shifting their focus on R&D to develop highly efficient and cost-effective testing methods.

Mergers, Partnership, and new product launch – key drivers of competition in this market.

Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Segmentation

Diagnostic Tests

Endoscopy

Upper Gastrointestinal Series

Laboratories Test

By End-Users

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Market – Segment by Region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Danaher Corp. Company)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BiohitOyj

bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

Exalenz Bioscience, Ltd.

Kibion AB (A Company of Mayoly Spindler Laboratories)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Polymedco CDP, LLC

Quidel Corp.

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

