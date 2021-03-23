Horticulture Lighting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Horticulture Lighting Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 20.3% during 2021-2027. Horticultural lighting is used to promote the growth of grown fruits and vegetables and flowers. With increased awareness of sustainability, governments and organizations in different regions of the world are taking initiatives to improve horticulture with effective and efficient lighting.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Offering

Hardware

Software and Services

By Technology

Fluorescent

HID

LED

Others

By Application

Greenhouses

Vertical Farms

Indoor Farms

Others

By Lighting Type

Toplighting

Interlighting

By Cultivation

Fruits and Vegetables

Floriculture

Cannabis

By Installation Type

New installations

Retrofit Installations

Company Profile

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Gavita Holland B.V.

GE Lighting (GE Lighting + Current)

OSRAM (Opto Semiconductors)

Agrolux

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Horticulture Lighting Market.

The market share of the global Horticulture Lighting Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Horticulture Lighting Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Horticulture Lighting Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Horticulture Lighting industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Horticulture Lighting Market Report

What was the Horticulture Lighting Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Horticulture Lighting Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Horticulture Lighting Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

