Event Management Software Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Event Management Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period.

With the increasing use of social tools, mobile apps, the demand for event management software is increasing, and real-time analytics are sports, games and entertainment events. Along with the evolving lifestyle, the technologies used to host events are also changing. Increasing demand for innovation in event hosting will be a good sign for the entire market.

The event management software market is dominated by companies such as Cvent (US), Aventri (US), Eventbrite (US), XING Events (Germany), Ungerboeck Software (US), Bizzabo (US), Certain (US), Attendify (US), RainFocus (US), ACTIVE Networks (US), Eventzilla (US),

Based on the Component:

Software

Services

Based on the ser Vices:

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

Managed Services



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Event Management Software Market Report



1. What was the Event Management Software Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Event Management Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Event Management Software Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Event Management Software market.

• The market share of the global Event Management Software market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Event Management Software market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Event Management Software market.





