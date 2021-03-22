Mobile Resource Management Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Mobile Resource Management (MRM) is a combination of technology, software, and hardware that informs users of the location of a mobile asset at a specified time. Organizations use Mobile Resource Management (MRM) solutions to manage costs and resources through real-time tracking and monitoring.

Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Market will grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2017-2027 to aggregate $7,379.5 million.

Key players

Some of the key mobile resource management companies include Spireon, The Descartes Systems Group, Trimble, AT&T, Garmin International, AppLocation Systems, CalAmp, and SkyBitz Inc. Most of the major players are in the Americas region.

Mobile Resource Management Market Solutions, By Product Type

• Portable GPS device

• Local/Short Haul Fleet

• Long Haul Fleet

• Tailoring Monitoring Systems

• Basic MRM Tracking Unit

• Fleet Management Systems

• Others

Mobile Resource Management Market Solutions, By Component

• Hardware

• Connectivity

• Decision making, Viewing and Reporting software

• Geographic Information System

• Data-Interoperability Server



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Mobile Resource Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Mobile Resource Management Market Report



1. What was the Mobile Resource Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Mobile Resource Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Resource Management Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile Resource Management market.

• The market share of the global Mobile Resource Management market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile Resource Management market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile Resource Management market.





