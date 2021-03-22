Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market was valued at USD 5.00 Billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 40.09 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the ability to process information in a way similar to the human thinking process in learning, decision making, and problem solving. Companies are now seeing the value associated with integrating AI into their business processes.

Companies covered in the AI in marketing market report are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Micron (US), Samsung Electronics (Korea), Xilinx (US), Amazon (US), Alphabet (US), Facebook (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Baidu (China), Sentient Technologies (US),

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On Premises





Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market Report



1. What was the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing market.

• The market share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing market.





