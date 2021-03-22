Contact Center Analytics Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

The on-premises deployment model has a higher adoption rate than the leading on-demand deployment model. It is mainly deployed by large enterprises due to a number of factors such as reduced initial price, data security, higher customization options, and control over the implementation process.

Contact Center Analytics market size is projected to reach US$ 2707.6 million by 2027, from US$ 1145.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2027.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Genpact Limited

Verint Systems Inc.

8×8, Inc.

Genesys

Oracle Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Contact Center Analytics Breakdown Data by Type

On-Premises

On-Demand

Contact Center Analytics Breakdown Data by Application

Automatic Call Distributor

Log Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Real-time Monitoring and Reporting

Workforce Optimization

Customer Experience Management

Others applications



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Contact Center Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



