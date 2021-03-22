Trauma Products Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The growth of trauma products market is attributed to the demand drivers such as, the aging of the population, the increasing prevalence of obesity, and the expansion of healthcare coverage. The growing prevalence of traumatic injury through motor vehicle accidents and sports and symptomatic osteoarthritis arthritis due to the growing aging population causing low-energy fractures to have also been driving the trauma products market.

The quick adoption of locking screw technology, polyaxial screwing, and intramedullary nail improvements has been witnessed in the last few years. With that, computer navigation systems to improve accuracy of nail entry have also won the approval of orthopedic surgeons. Newer products have evolved to include biodegradable screws, plates as well as orthobiologic products that stimulate bone growth and fill bone voids to achieve lower complication rates within trauma. Materials development has also been a key interest with physicians as they look for stronger and lighter materials to implant in patients.

Orthopedic surgeons have also seen dramatic growth in joint replacements with the mass development and improvement of existing technology in that field. While it is one area that can hinder growth in trauma products market, being a substitute procedure, it has also complemented trauma. Trends such as custom implants, materials development for biocompatibility and minimally invasive techniques benefit trauma products and drive growth. In addition, treatment using trauma products is surgically less costly, which will continue to foster adoption. The technological developments in trauma products will essentially continue to result in positive growth.

The trauma products market involves multiple small and medium sized enterprises, a few large multinational corporations, and start-up companies. Key trauma products manufacturers include Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group, N.V., and Zimmer Biomet, among others. Further, in a vastly competitive environment primarily driven by innovation, manufacturers of trauma products face many challenges. Some of the basic concerns of large-scale firms include consolidating their positions in strategic markets and innovating faster. Small-scale manufacturers, despite having the advantage of being fast and nimble, at times are restricted by their operational processes. For start-up companies, technical abilities are less important in contrast to their business strategies and manpower requirements.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Report:

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

High Prevalence of Bone Degenerative Diseases

Emerging OrthoBiologics/Biological Materials

Increasing Frequency of Sports Injuries Globally

Global Trauma Products Market – Segmentation

By Product

Internal Application

External Application

By Surgical Site

Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities

By End-User

Hospitals

Trauma Centres

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

