Portable Medical Electronic Products Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global portable medical electronic products market is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancement in semiconductors offers a large-scale integration and reduced power consumption for medical electronic products. The portable medical equipment comprises of various features such as analog frontends for data acquisition, amplifiers, ADC convertors, and buttons to take user feedback and MCU for executing algorithm. Along with the mentioned features portables medical products comprises of several interfaces such as USB port, LCD display and others. Miniaturization of these medical products facilitates medical professionals to move beyond the labs to reach patients in the remote areas.

Portable medical electronic products are becoming more and more portable, lightweight and compact due to the increasing advancements in the microprocessor technology. The use of nanotechnology has increased the density of memory chips, and reduced the weight and thickness of the screen. Moreover, nanolithography is being used for fabrication of the memory chips to make it more durable. The patients are using these devices rapidly to diagnose, monitor, and to get treatment of their diseases at their home. Easy mobility of these products enables patients to use these products at their homes to minimize their treatment costs by avoiding longer hospital stays.

Technological development and technically advanced product launches are the core strength of key market players of global portable medical electronic products market to increase their market share to get edge over their competitors. Furthermore, the key market players are adopting strategic alliances such as mergers, acquisition and partnerships to increase their funding to make high investment in R&D. For instance, in June 2017, EKO Devices had announced the US FDA clearance for the commercialization of its product, Eko Duo that is a combination of stethoscope and ECG, which can be utilized as an effective monitoring tool.

Current market Trends covered in the market Report

North America held major market share in 2018.

High penetration of smartphone and mobile devices to spur the market growth.

Partnerships and collaborations – key drivers of competition in this market

Asia-Pacific to show a lucrative growth during forecast year.

Introduction of home healthcare services, telemedicine, nanotechnology-major opportunities for the market.

Medical device manufacturing companies are continuously focusing on the development of cost effective medical products.

Rising prevalence of gastric cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing.

Portable Medical Electronic Products Market Segmentation

By Equipment

Diagnostic Equipment

CT Scanner

X-Ray Scanner

Ultrasound Machine

Endoscopes

Treatment Equipment

Insulin pump

Nebulizer

Oxygen Concentrator

Other

Monitoring Equipment

Heart Monitor

Pulse Oximeter

Neuromonitoring Device

Blood Pressure Monitor

Fetal Monitor

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Respiratory

Gynecology

Neurology

Other

By End-Users

Hospitals

Physicians

Homecare Patients

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Nox Medical

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Roche Diagnostics Corp.

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

