Gastric Cancer Treatment Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Gastric cancer treatment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. It is one of the most common cancers throughout the globe with more than half a million fatalities due to it, every year. The symptoms of gastric cancer include heartburn, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and nausea, among others. Increasing cases of stomach cancer among the older population, growing awareness for early detection of fatal diseases, research studies, and developments concerning various cancers are some of the fundamental factors propelling growth to the gastric cancer treatment market.

The occurrence of gastric cancer is noticed primarily in the older population. According to the American Cancer Society, among every ten people, six of them with stomach cancer are ages 65 years or older. However, there has been a significant decline in cancer cases as compared to the last century. Innovations in drugs for the treatment and extensive research & studies have been the primary reasons for this decline. The decline may also be linked with the increased use of refrigeration for storage of food.

The geographic incidence of gastric cancer has changed dramatically over the last few decades. According to American Cancer Society, Inc., prior to 2018, it was one of the most regular causes of cancer death in men, and the third leading cause of cancer death in women in the US. Gastric cancer is twice as common in men as women, twice as common in blacks than whites, and more common with advancing age. Gastric cancer is also seen in higher rates in Latin America, Northern Europe, and the Far East; besides, it still remains as the second leading cause of cancer death globally.

Further, the continued identification of risk factors for gastric cancer is expected to lead to the global development of early detection programs that will change the clinical history of this disease. Often, a delay in diagnosis may account for the poor prognosis. Providentially, committed researches into its pathogenesis and detection of new risk factors, advanced endoscopic techniques, and treatment have led to earlier detection of gastric cancer.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Report:

Increasing Incidences of Gastric Cancer

Increasing Awareness for Early Detection of Gastric Cancer Among Individuals

Increasing Research and Studies for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Global Gastric Cancer Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Targeted Therapy

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialized Cancer Treatment Centres

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Pte., Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC

Athenex, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb, Co.

Celgene Corp.

Celltrion, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Pacific Edge, Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

