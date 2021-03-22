Recommendation Engine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Recommendation Engine Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 38% during 2021-2027.As the amount of information over the Internet increases and the number of users increases significantly, it is essential for businesses to search, map, and present relevant information based on preferences and tastes. It is expected that the demand for the recommendation engine market will increase as the demand for customer retention by deploying AI-powered recommendation engines increases and the revenue and return on investment (RoI) increase.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type:

Collaborative filtering

Content-based filtering

Hybrid recommendation

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Technology:

Context aware

Geospatial aware

By Application:

Personalized campaigns and customer discovery

Product planning

Strategy and operations planning

Proactive asset management

Company Profile

IBM Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.com inc.

Sentinent Technologies

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Recommendation Engine Market .

The market share of the global Recommendation Engine Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Recommendation Engine Market .

Recommendation Engine Market . Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Recommendation Engine Market .

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Recommendation Engine Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Recommendation Engine Market Report

What was the Recommendation Engine Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 38% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Recommendation Engine Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

