Real Time Payments Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Real Time Payments Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 28% during 2021-2027.The growth of digital in everyday life has changed people’s expectations for payments. In particular, real-time payment technology is putting a strain on the market infrastructure to meet these expectations, requiring consumers around the world to pay and pay in real time.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Verticals

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and e-commerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

By End-use

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Travel & Tourism

Government

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Others

Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Finastra

Visa Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

