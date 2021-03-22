Ransomware Protection Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Ransom ware Protection Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7% during 2021-2027. Ransomware is one of the largest and most dangerous cyber threats, installed on the computer of a deceiver by encrypting files or locking down the entire system unless the ransom is provided or paid for. So, to protect systems and enhance overall security, organizations have invested more than ever to protect their networks, data and endpoints from a variety of advanced cyber threats and crypto malware, especially ransomware.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Service
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Application
- Network protection
- Endpoint protection
- Email protection
- Database protection
- Web protection
By Solution
- Standalone anti-ransomware software
- Secure web gateways
- Application control
- IDS/IPS
- Web filtering
- Threat intelligence
- Others
By Vertical
- Government & Defense
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Education
- Energy & Utilities
- Retail
- Others
Company Profile
- Microsoft Corporation
- Sophos Ltd.
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- Symantec Corporation
- Kaspersky Lab
- Malwarebytes Corp
- McAfee Inc.
- Avast Software s.r.o
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Ransom ware Protection Market.
- The market share of the global Ransom ware Protection Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Ransom ware Protection Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Ransom ware Protection Market.
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Ransom ware Protection Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Ransomware Protection Market Report
- What was the Ransomware Protection Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 7% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ransomware Protection Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
