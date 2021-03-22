Ransomware Protection Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Ransom ware Protection Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7% during 2021-2027. Ransomware is one of the largest and most dangerous cyber threats, installed on the computer of a deceiver by encrypting files or locking down the entire system unless the ransom is provided or paid for. So, to protect systems and enhance overall security, organizations have invested more than ever to protect their networks, data and endpoints from a variety of advanced cyber threats and crypto malware, especially ransomware.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Service

Professional Services

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Application

Network protection

Endpoint protection

Email protection

Database protection

Web protection

By Solution

Standalone anti-ransomware software

Secure web gateways

Application control

IDS/IPS

Web filtering

Threat intelligence

Others

By Vertical

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Others

Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Symantec Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Malwarebytes Corp

McAfee Inc.

Avast Software s.r.o

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Ransom ware Protection Market.

The market share of the global Ransom ware Protection Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Ransom ware Protection Market.

Ransom ware Protection Market. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Ransom ware Protection Market.

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Ransom ware Protection Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Ransomware Protection Market Report

What was the Ransomware Protection Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 7% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ransomware Protection Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

