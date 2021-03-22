Emotion Detection And Recognition Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Emotion Detection And Recognition Market size is projected to grow from USD 21.6 billion in 2019 to USD 56.0 billion by 2027, at a (CAGR) of 21% during the forecast period.

The global market is driven by the significant growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), the growing popularity of wearable technology, and the growing use of smartphones worldwide. However, high application costs, functional requirements, and misunderstandings of sentiment analysis hinder the sentiment detection and recognition market growth.

Market Players:

The vendors covered in the market report include Apple (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Affectiva (US), Beyond Verbal (Israel), Noldus Information Technology (Netherlands), Tobii (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Sentiance (Belgium), nViso (Switzerland), Eyesight Technologies (Israel)

Based on Software Tools:

Facial Expression Recognition

Biosensing Software Tools and Apps

Speech and Voice Recognition

Gesture and Posture Recognition

Based on Application Areas:

Medical Emergency

Marketing and Advertising

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Entertainment and Consumer Electronics

Others (robotics and eLearning)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Emotion Detection And Recognition industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Emotion Detection And Recognition Market Report



1. What was the Emotion Detection And Recognition Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Emotion Detection And Recognition Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Emotion Detection And Recognition Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Emotion Detection And Recognition market.

• The market share of the global Emotion Detection And Recognition market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Emotion Detection And Recognition market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Emotion Detection And Recognition market.





