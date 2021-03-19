Distillation Systems Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Distillation Systems market was valued at USD 5.94 billion in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%, to reach USD 7.91 billion by 2027.

The distillation process separates the phases and helps to obtain pure water. With increasing awareness of the health and consumption of pure water, the demand for distillation systems is increasing and it is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global distillation systems market.

The key players that are profiled in the report include GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), Core Laboratories (Netherlands), PILODIST (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), Praj Industries (India), L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (India), EPIC Modular Process Systems (US), BÜFA Composite System (Germany), and Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany).

On the basis of Component,

Column shells

Plates & packings

Reboilers & heaters

Condenser

Others (reflux drums, pumps, and vacuum systems)

On the basis of Technology,

Fractional

Steam

Vacuum

Multiple-effect (MED)

Others (simple, membrane, azeotropic, and molecular)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Distillation Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Distillation Systems Market Report



1. What was the Distillation Systems Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Distillation Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Distillation Systems Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Distillation Systems market.

• The market share of the global Distillation Systems market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Distillation Systems market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Distillation Systems market.





