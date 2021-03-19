Radio Modem Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Radio Modem Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7% during 2021-2027. Wireless modems exceed expectations when it comes to data transmission. Unlike wired data transmission, you can expect faster transmission through a wireless modem that uses radio waves. The logistics and transportation sector witnesses several applications of wireless modems such as automatic vehicle positioning (AVL), telemetry, SCADA (supervisory control and data collection), and remote data collection.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Operating Range:

Short range

Long range

By Application:

Vehicle to infrastructure

Communication

Traffic management systems

Electronic fee collection

Vehicle to vehicle

Communication

Emergency management

Systems

Others

By Communication Channel:

Point to multi-point

Point to point

By Frequency Band:

License-free frequency

UHF

Wi-Fi

VHF

Company Profiles

Adeunis

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Arada Systems

Atim Radiocommunications

Autotalks, Ltd.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Cohda Wireless Pty Ltd.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Radio Modem Market.

The market share of the global Radio Modem Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Radio Modem Market.

Radio Modem Market. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Radio Modem Market.

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Radio Modem Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Radio Modem Market Report

What was the Radio Modem Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 7% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Radio Modem Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

