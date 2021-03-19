Customized Premixes Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2027

Custom premixes are expected to experience tremendous demand as consumers seek fortified and functional foods. Growing health awareness of protein and other essential nutrients is expected to play an important role in increasing the demand for custom premixes.

Some of the key players of the customized premixes are Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany), and Vitablend Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands). Other players who are active in the industry are Watson Inc. (U.S.), Stern Vitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),



Based on Nutrient, the market has been segmented as follows:

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino acids

Nutraceuticals

Nucleotides

Based on Form, the market has been segmented as follows:

Powder

Liquid

