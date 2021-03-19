Radiation Hardened Electronics Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Radiation Hardened Electronics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 2% during 2021-2027. The act of producing an electronic system or component that is resistant to malfunction or damage by ionizing radiation (electromagnetic radiation and high energy particle radiation) is called radiation curing. These radiations occur in high altitude flights and in outer space, around particle accelerators and reactors, or during nuclear wars and nuclear accidents. Most electronic components are susceptible to damage from this radiation.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product Type:

Custom-made

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS)

By Manufacturing Technique:

Rad-Hard by Design

Rad-Hard by Process

By Application:

Space

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Medical

Others

Company Profile

BAE Systems PLC

Honeywell Aerospace

Intersil Corporation

Key Innovators the Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

Linear Technology Corporation

