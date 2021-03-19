Manufacturing Analytics Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

Manufacturing analytics market has significant potential in near future. Analytics can be defined as the collection and manipulation of data present in significant quantities in order to gain some useful insights. Similarly, manufacturing analytics is the process of capturing, aggregating and analyzing the key performance indicators such as production volume, downtime, costs, return on assets and many more to optimize the production process. Manufacturing is an intricate process with many moving parts such as raw material to investment, logistics, and final product hence use of analytics simplifies the process.

The use of manufacturing analytics in the industrial process aids in the optimization of the process, automation of process by reducing the need for human intervention and optimize the product. The use of manufacturing analytics results in better customer satisfaction as it can trace the performance and quality control issues before it become problematic. Manufacturing analytics can deliver the real-time data which allows the operator to get an instant performance view of any machine that is involved in the operation. Also, by integrating AI application with manufacturing analytics will allow machines to basically fix the problem all by themselves. Additionally, it is detected by sensors, with industrial analytics software identifying ways to rectify them before they become problematic are some significant benefits of using manufacturing analytics.

IoT system in combination with a predictive analytics manufacturing suite is aiding companies to gain real-time insight at micro as well as macro-level regarding how well the manufacturing lines are operating. Therefore, the major advantage of applying manufacturing analytics is that the collection of actionable data makes the manufacturer realize real improvements in the overall process. Also, to build a more precise projection of current purchasing trends in the market, manufacturers are combining existing data with predictive analytics. Bringing the manufacturing KPIs & processes and incorporating analytics with various visualization tools helps in better understanding how the production line of the company is operating and how it can be streamlined in near further.

Global Manufacturing Analytics Market- Segmentation

By Application

Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management

Inventory Management

Supply Chain Planning and Procurement

Other

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By End-User

Food and Beverages

Electronics Equipment

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals and Materials

Machinery and Industrial Equipment

Others

Global Manufacturing Analytics Market- Segmented by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Alteryx, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SE

DOMO

DXC Technology Co.

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Kavi Global

Northwest Analytics, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech International AB

