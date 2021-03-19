Food Grade Industrial Gases Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Food Grade Industrial Gases Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Food grade gas is used in the production phase of food preparation to ensure compliance with standards. Food grade gases are used as additives or processing aids during food preparation. Food grade gas is mainly used in the food and beverage industry for packaging, freezing and carbonation of food products including bakery, dairy, meat, fruit and other products. These gases can be used alone or in specific combinations.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Type
- Carbon dioxide
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Others (hydrogen and argon)
By Application
- Freezing & chilling
- Packaging
- Carbonation
- Others (hydrogenation, blanketing, purging, and sparging)
By End User
- Meat, poultry, and seafood products
- Dairy & frozen products
- Beverages
- Fruits & vegetables
- Convenience food products
- Bakery & confectionery products
- Others (oil, sauces, dressings, and condiments)
Company Profile
- Linde plc
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
- Air Liquide SA
- Messer Group
- Wesfarmers Limited
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Food Grade Industrial Gases Market .
- The market share of the global Food Grade Industrial Gases Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Food Grade Industrial Gases Market .
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Food Grade Industrial Gases Market .
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Food Grade Industrial Gases Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Food Grade Industrial Gases Market Report
- What was the Food Grade Industrial Gases Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Food Grade Industrial Gases Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
