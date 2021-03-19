Food Grade Alcohol Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Food Grade Alcohol Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 2% during 2021-2027. Alcohol, also known as ethanol, is a versatile product with a wide variety of uses, from food and pharmaceuticals to industrial solvents. The food industry is a major user of alcohol. Alcohol is used in the manufacture of vinegar, flavorings and extracts, candy glaze, food dyes, yeast, animal feed supplements, and a variety of food sprays. In general, the main difference between fuel-grade ethanol and food-grade ethanol production is the addition of a small amount of solvent or gasoline to fuel-grade ethanol to make it undrinkable.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Ethanol

Polyols

By Source

Sugarcane

Grains

Fruits

Others*

By Application

Food

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Beverages

Company Profiles

Kerry Group PLC

Wenda Ingredients

Wiberg GmbH

Ohly GmbH

DowDuPont

Proliant Meat Ingredients

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Food Grade Alcohol Market .

The market share of the global Food Grade Alcohol Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Food Grade Alcohol Market .

Food Grade Alcohol Market . Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Food Grade Alcohol Market .

