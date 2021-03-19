US Bronchitis Treatment Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

US bronchitis treatment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 2.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for bronchitis treatment in India is driven by the rising incidence and mortality rate of bronchitis in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US states with the highest, mortality rate from the chronic lower respiratory disease are West Virginia (64.3%), Oklahoma (63.5%), Kentucky (62.1%), Arkansas (61.7%), and Mississippi (59.9%). Though, the highest mortalities were registered in California (13,634 mortalities with 30.9% mortality rate), Florida (12,362 mortalities with 37.0% mortality rate), Texas (10,766 mortalities with 39.7% mortality rate), Ohio (7,518 mortalities with 49.0% mortality rate), and New York (7,270 mortalities with 28.5% mortality rate).
- Number of adults with diagnosed chronic bronchitis in 2018: 9.0 million
- Percent of adults with diagnosed chronic bronchitis in 2018: 3.6%
Bronchitis (chronic and unspecified) mortalities
- Number of mortalities: 492
- Deaths per 100,000 population: 0.2
There are several research organizations in the US that are engaged in the development of effective treatment solution for the chronic lung disorders. Bronchitis is one among the major lung disease that is being studied in the healthcare research organization in the country. Along with the research organizations, there are several market players headquartered in the US, such as Abbott Laboratories and Pfizer Inc.
US Bronchitis Treatment Market – Segmentation
By Technology
- Medication
- Antibiotics
- Anti-inflammatory drugs
- Bronchodilators
- Others (Mucolytics)
- Oxygen Therapy
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cipla Ltd.
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
