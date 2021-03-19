UK Bronchitis Treatment Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

UK bronchitis treatment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for chronic bronchitis in UK is driven by the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a number of research organizations and academic institutes engaged in the development of effective treatment solution for the lung diseases. In UK, the chronic bronchitis is one among the common type of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Several thousand cases of chronic bronchitis are examined in the country among the population living in big cities in UK, including coal miners.

Moreover, in UK, the British Lung Foundation and Bupa UK are some of the leading healthcare associations that are engaged in lung diseases. These healthcare institutes are tracking the incidence and mortality rate of COPD, and co-working with the companies for the development of effective solutions for bronchitis. The global market players are further expanding their production base and sales base in UK, to capture the significant population base dealing with bronchitis. Moreover, the Government of UK is significantly supporting in the development of the effective treatment solutions for the lung diseases, which in turn, is supporting the growth of the market in the country.

UK Bronchitis Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Technology

Medication

Antibiotics

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Bronchodilators

Others (Mucolytics)

Oxygen Therapy

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

