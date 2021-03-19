North America Bronchitis Treatment Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

North America bronchitis treatment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for chronic bronchitis in North America is driven by the fast-moving lifestyle, including the high consumption of tobacco and vehicle emission, coupled with the rising industrial sector. The increasing population base with the rising number of migrants from across the globe in the US for education, job purposes is leading to the rise in the number of vehicles in the country, which in turn, is rising the incidence rate of bronchitis in North American region.

Moreover, the rising industrial sector in several industries, namely food & beverages, paper & pulp, electronics, automotive. This, in turn, is rising the industrial pollution in the region, which in turn, is augmenting the incidence rate of bronchitis in the region. Therefore, the region is witnessing the rise in the incidence and mortality rate from chronic lower respiratory diseases, including bronchitis. Moreover, the rise in research studies for the effective treatment of lung disorders along with the presence of key market players, such as Abbott Laboratories and Pfizer Inc., together, augmenting the growth of the bronchitis treatment market in the region.

North America Bronchitis Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Technology

Medication

Antibiotics

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Bronchodilators

Others (Mucolytics)

Oxygen Therapy

North America Bronchitis Treatment Market – Segmentation by Geography

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

