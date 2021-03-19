European Bronchitis Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

European bronchitis treatment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for bronchitis treatment in European region is expected to project a modest growth during the forecast period, backed by the rising prevalence of lung related diseases in the Western European nations, such as UK. As per the European Lung Foundation, around 16.5 million cases of acute bronchitis are registered every year in the region. Moreover, the bronchiolitis is one of the most common causes of hospital admissions in the first 12 months of children, leading to the growth of the bronchitis treatment market among children in the country.

The well-developed infrastructure of Europe has attracted the attention of global market players to expand their presence in the region, which in turn, is offering growth to the market. Moreover, European Lung Foundation is engaged in several research projects, funded by the European Union (EU). For instance, FRESH AIR is an EU Horizon 2020 project that has a goal of improving the health of individuals that are at risk or are currently dealing with chronic lung conditions in European countries that have limited resources of treatment, such as Vietnam, Uganda, Greece, and Kyrgyz Republic. These projects are expected to offer growth to the bronchitis treatment market in the region during the forecast period.

European Bronchitis Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Technology

Medication

Antibiotics

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Bronchodilators

Others (Mucolytics)

Oxygen Therapy

European Bronchitis Treatment Market – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

