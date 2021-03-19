Asia-Pacific Bronchitis Treatment Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Asia-Pacific bronchitis treatment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Asia-Pacific has some of the economies with the rapidly rising industrial sector, such as India and China. These economies have witnessed a high growth in the industrialization in the past decade and is expected to further move on the path of industrialization during the forecast period. ‘Made in China 2025’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the respective countries focusses on increasing the domestic manufacturing in the countries, with an intend to transform the countries into high-end product manufacturers.
Therefore, with the rise in the industrial sector, the pollution is further expected to increase during the forecast period. This, in turn, will lead to rise in the respiratory diseases, such as asthma, lung cancer, bronchitis, and others. Thus, the bronchitis treatment market is expected to spur in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Realizing this factor as well as ease of FDI, the global market players are expanding their reach and manufacturing units these Asia-Pacific economies. Therefore, along with the rise in the domestic manufacturers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and expansion of global companies, the pollution will sustainably increase, leading to the rise in demand for bronchitis treatment market in the region.
Asia-Pacific Bronchitis Treatment Market – Segmentation
By Technology
- Medication
- Antibiotics
- Anti-inflammatory drugs
- Bronchodilators
- Others (Mucolytics)
- Oxygen Therapy
Asia-Pacific Bronchitis Treatment Market – Segmentation by Geography
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cipla Ltd.
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
